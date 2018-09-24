The Agenda: Floodwaters rising near Conway and Georgetown; Mt. Pleasant may lose proposed Medal of Honor Museum

Today I toured Nichols with Mayor Lawson Battle, Sen. Kent Williams, and other local officials. The town, devastated by Matthew, has flooded even worse from Florence. Please remember them and the rest of the Pee Dee in your prayers as they continue to suffer from this storm. pic.twitter.com/P9UfeNvdAC — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 23, 2018

Floodwaters in Conway and Georgetown, S.C. are continuing to rise. The Waccamaw River, already more than two feet over its record level, is expected to rise two more feet before it crests Tuesday night. Source: P&C



L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti visited with Charleston Democrats on Sunday, including a fundraiser for SC-1 Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham. Garcetti is speculated to be considering a 2020 presidential campaign, and S.C. is an early primary state. Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to headline a fundraiser for Cunningham and Democratic gov candidate, S.C. Rep. James Smith. Source: P&C



Mount Pleasant may lose the $100 million Medal of Honor Museum. The foundation funding the museum is looking for a new location after "fundamental questions" were asked by a number of Medal of Honor recipients about whether the Mount Pleasant location would draw the most visitors. Source: P&C

Democratic state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, drafted two new pieces of legislation to help S.C. be more proactive with flooding. He is working with S.C. Coastal Conservation League and the Southern Environmental Law Center, on drafting bills that would help minimize the effects of flooding. Source: Statehouse Report

South Carolina is the 7th worst state for teachers according to a new study by Wallethub. The study looked at 22 metrics and ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia for their ranking. S.C. scored 42nd in both teacher safety and the average starting salary for teachers. Source: Wallethub