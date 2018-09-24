South Carolina residents: You have two weeks to register to vote in the 2018 election

click to enlarge
To vote in the Nov. 6 state and federal elections, you need to be registered in South Carolina 30 days before you head to the polls. South Carolina voters will cast ballots for governor, Congress, and local seats depending on your place of residence.
According to the S.C. Election Commission
, registration deadlines are as follows:
Fri. Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
: If registering in person at county voter registration offices like the DMV.
Sun. Oct. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
: If registering online at scvotes.org
or if sending a completed, official voter registration via fax or email.
Tues. Oct. 9
: If sending an official, completed voter registration form by mail. This is the date the envelope should be postmarked by.
You can only register online if you have a valid S.C. driver's license. If you don't have one, registering with an official voter registration form is probably your best bet, since it can be done using your social security number.
You also may need to update your address with the DMV
if you've recently moved, considering that moving can not only change your ballot, but also your voting precinct on Election Day.
You can download a voter registration form from SCvotes.org
and turn it in to your county board of voter registration in Berkeley
, Charleston
, or Dorchester
counties via mail, email, or fax. (Contact information available in the links.)
As a reminder, only U.S. citizens can register to vote.
To vote on Election Day, you'll need a photo ID, which can take the form of a S.C. driver's license, a DMV ID card, a federal military ID, or a U.S. passport. If you don't have a photo ID on election day, you may still be able to vote a provisional ballot after singing an affidavit explaining why you couldn't reasonably obtain proper photo identification.