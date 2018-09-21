The Agenda: McMaster asks for $1.2 billion in aid for Florence recovery; Biden endorses Joe Cunningham

Thank you President Trump for coming to South Carolina to see the impact of Hurricane Florence and to talk with some of those most affected. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yg5RaRXZdG — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 20, 2018

On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster requested more than $1.2 billion in federal aid to help coastal S.C. recover, but the real worry is the ongoing potential for flooding as stormwater flows downstream. As McMaster wrote in his request to the S.C. delegation: "The rainfall and flooding in North Carolina is sending unheard of amounts of water into South Carolina... The damage in the northeastern part of our state will be catastrophic, surpassing anything recorded in modern history." Source: NPR

Estimates for Florence and flooding related losses are rolling in:

The Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston estimated Charleston took a $65 million hit to tourism, or about $9 million a day. Source: P&C



The Clemson Extension and U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate that $125 million was lost across the eight counties most affected. The crop most affected was cotton. The estimate does not include the loss of livestock is still being estimated or fall fruits and vegetables which will be impacted. Source: SC Radio Network



The New York Times cracked open oysters in a profile talking about farm raised oysters and their popularity. They go in depth about what makes a perfect oyster, their history, and how they have become a hot item. Mike Lata, the Ordinary's chef and co-owner, said in a quote that the oyster has become "the only feel-good story in our food chain right now." Source: NYT

Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Joe Cunningham, the first-time political candidate running in S.C.'s 1st Congressional District, which includes much of the Charleston area. Source: P&C

