The Agenda: McMaster asks for $1.2 billion in aid for Florence recovery; Biden endorses Joe Cunningham

Thank you President Trump for coming to South Carolina to see the impact of Hurricane Florence and to talk with some of those most affected. — Gov. Henry McMaster, September 20, 2018
On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster requested more than $1.2 billion in federal aid to help coastal S.C. recover, but the real worry is the ongoing potential for flooding as stormwater flows downstream. As McMaster wrote in his request to the S.C. delegation: "The rainfall and flooding in North Carolina is sending unheard of amounts of water into South Carolina... The damage in the northeastern part of our state will be catastrophic, surpassing anything recorded in modern history." Source: NPR
Estimates for Florence and flooding related losses are rolling in:
The New York Times cracked open oysters in a profile talking about farm raised oysters and their popularity. They go in depth about what makes a perfect oyster, their history, and how they have become a hot item. Mike Lata, the Ordinary's chef and co-owner, said in a quote that the oyster has become "the only feel-good story in our food chain right now." Source: NYT
Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Joe Cunningham, the first-time political candidate running in S.C.'s 1st Congressional District, which includes much of the Charleston area. Source: P&C
NEW: I'm proud to announce that we've received the endorsement of Vice President @JoeBiden. We all know how much the VP loves the Lowcountry and it's a great honor to have him in our corner. Now let's go win this thing! #SC01 — Joe Cunningham, September 20, 2018