The Agenda: Local billionaire Ben Navarro buys Daniel Island tennis complex and tourney; Waterfront park and airport are expanding

Charleston billionaire Ben Navarro purchased the Volvo Car Open, making the WTA stop locally owned and operated. The deal includes the operations of the Family Circle Tennis Center, and Volvo Car Stadium. Navarro is the CEO and founder of Sherman Financial Group and is founder of education nonprofit Meeting Street Schools. Navarro was one of the finalists to purchase the NFL's Carolina Panthers earlier this year. Source: P&C

The City of Charleston has gotten final approval to expand Joe Riley Waterfront Park. The 400-foot expansion will include plazas and a marina. Work is expected to begin later this year and be completed by 2021. Source: P&C

Local governments are asking Lowcountry residents to save their sandbags. Plan on having them over for Thanksgiving, because hurricane season isn't over until November 30. If you have to get rid of them, officials advise that you don't throw them in the trash, dump them in storm drains, or ditch them in a ditch. Source: WCSC

Charleston airport is expanding its parking again. The first phase, which has just begun, will add an additional 40 spots in the cellphone waiting area and 176 spots are expected to be finished by Thanksgiving to accommodate holiday travel. Construction on a new a five-tier parking facility is scheduled to start early next year. Source: P&C