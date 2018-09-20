S.C. 5th District: A race between a man who jokes about sexual assault and a man who has admitted to domestic abuse

S.C. congressman pulled a gun at a meeting about gun laws today, explaining "I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords"

Rep. Norman enjoyed a 93% rating from the NRA in 2017

A Republican congressman from the Upstate pulled out a gun during a meeting with gun control advocates on Friday morning, upsetting at least one woman who said she felt "unsafe" by her representative's actions.

By Sam Spence and Adam Manno

The Battery