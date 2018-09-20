Porn site says web traffic from Charleston went down during Hurricane Florence

One of the most-visited adult sites on the web said on Tuesday that traffic from Charleston took a dip during Hurricane Florence as the deadly storm approached the Carolinas last week.
Tuesday afternoon, the Twitter account for xHamster.com posted a graph
showing web traffic over the last month, showing that activity from the Charleston and Wilmington areas went down in the days when the storm formerly known as Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas. The decrease in Wilmington, hard hit by the storm, was understandably far more significant than the modest change shown in Charleston.
In all, Florence claimed the lives of more than 30 people after the storm came ashore and dropped record rainfall across parts of the Carolinas. Flooding remains a danger across areas near the North and South Carolina border, as downstream water levels rise. There have been eight storm-related deaths
in South Carolina. President Donald Trump visited Wednesday to assess the damage.
In its tweet, xHamster issued a questionable 'Congrats' to Charleston and Wilmington that residents were able to "put their porn down," while residents in Norfolk, Va. and Savannah, Ga. "took advantage of the downtime." The graph only shows few weeks worth of data, so it's hard to tell how the changes in September compare to previous months. Similarweb.com ranks xHamster as the fourth-most-popular
adult site on the internet.
The City Paper
took the liberty of dissecting and annotating xHamster's graph published to see what might have affected traffic changes.
click to enlarge