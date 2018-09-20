Just a few of the strange things Trump said on his trip to the Carolinas

President Donald Trump came to the Carolinas on Wednesday to see the damage from Florence. Before the storm's arrival, he called the storm "tremendously big and tremendously wet." After it passed, he said in a video before his trip:
So it's only natural that he would come on down to see just how wet it was. According to a statement by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, "he wanted to see the areas hit the hardest, most impacted by the flooding. He also wanted a full overview from state and local officials in both states. He wanted to make sure he met with the people in those areas."
With that intention in mind, here are the highlights, from White House press releases and New York Times' Mark Lander's press pool reports:
He gave props to state leaders.
"I also want to thank some great friends of mine and some very talented people that love this state. They love all our states, I think we can say..."
Trump thanked N.C. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and remarked "You have great representatives."
Then it was time to recognize the senators from South Carolina.