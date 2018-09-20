Thursday, September 20, 2018

Just a few of the strange things Trump said on his trip to the Carolinas

Finders keepers, losers weepers

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 3:37 PM

WHITE HOUSE YOUTUBE
  • White House YouTube
President Donald Trump came to the Carolinas on Wednesday to see the damage from Florence. Before the storm's arrival, he called the storm "tremendously big and tremendously wet." After it passed, he said in a video before his trip:
This is a tough hurricane... one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water.” click to tweet
So it's only natural that he would come on down to see just how wet it was. According to a statement by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, "he wanted to see the areas hit the hardest, most impacted by the flooding. He also wanted a full overview from state and local officials in both states. He wanted to make sure he met with the people in those areas."

With that intention in mind, here are the highlights, from White House press releases and New York Times' Mark Lander's press pool reports:

He gave props to state leaders.

"I also want to thank some great friends of mine and some very talented people that love this state. They love all our states, I think we can say..."

Trump thanked N.C. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and remarked "You have great representatives."

Then it was time to recognize the senators from South Carolina.
"... Lindsey Graham. Lindsey? What happened? Lindsey. (Laughter.) Oh, look at Lindsey." click to tweet
"Lindsey, do you want to pull up a chair? What happened to you? (Laughter.) "

SENATOR GRAHAM: (Inaudible.)

THE PRESIDENT: "You know, we could have — (laughter) — Richard, would you let him sit at our table? I dont know. Come on. Pull up a chair, Lindsey. But Lindsey has been great.

And Tim Scott. Wheres Tim? Good. I don't know, I feel pretty guilty. Come over here."


He met with local officials.

 "President Trump asked a state official, "How is Lake Norman doing?"

Assured that it was doing fine, he replied, "I love that area. I cant tell you why, but I love that area."

There is a Trump National Golf Club on the shores of Lake Norman, which is near Charlotte, N.C."
WHITE HOUSE YOUTUBE
  • White House YouTube
He met with residents.

"An older man then informed the president, 'I named my dog after you.'
"That's nice," Trump replied. click to tweet
 (Pool could not determine whether the name was Donald or Trump or both)"

He advocated for the American right to finders keepers and finds out how frustrating insurance companies can be:

"Trump crossed the street to a small brick house, where he stopped to greet an older man in the T-shirt. Behind the house, a large yacht had washed ashore and was shipwrecked against the wooden deck.

Trump gazed at the yacht, saying, "Is this your boat?"

The owner said no.
Trump turned and replied with smile, "At least you got a nice boat out of the deal." click to tweet
WHITE HOUSE YOUTUBE
  • White House YouTube
Speaking to reporters, Trump said the owner told him his insurance company didn't want to pay for the damage to his home.

"We're going to find out," he said "we're going to find the name of the insurance company."
"I think its incredible what were seeing," the president added. "This boat just came here." click to tweet
"They don't know whose boat that is," he said. 
"Whats the law? Maybe it becomes theirs." click to tweet

