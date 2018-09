Just a few of the strange things Trump said on his trip to the Carolinas

click to enlarge White House YouTube

President Donald Trump came to the Carolinas on Wednesday to see the damage from Florence. Before the storm's arrival, he called the storm "tremendously big and tremendously wet." After it passed, he said in a video before his trip:So it's only natural that he would come on down to see just how wet it was. According to a statement by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, "he wanted to see the areas hit the hardest, most impacted by the flooding. He also wanted a full overview from state and local officials in both states. He wanted to make sure he met with the people in those areas."With that intention in mind, here are the highlights, from White House press releases and Mark Lander 's press pool reports:"I also want to thank some great friends of mine and some very talented people that love this state. They love all our states, I think we can say..."Trump thanked N.C. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and remarked "You have great representatives."Then it was time to recognize the senators from South Carolina."Lindsey, do you want to pull up a chair? What happened to you? (Laughter.) "SENATOR GRAHAM: (Inaudible.)THE PRESIDENT: "You know, we could have — (laughter) — Richard, would you let him sit at our table? I dont know. Come on. Pull up a chair, Lindsey. But Lindsey has been great.And Tim Scott. Wheres Tim? Good. I don't know, I feel pretty guilty. Come over here.""President Trump asked a state official, "How is Lake Norman doing?"Assured that it was doing fine, he replied, "I love that area. I cant tell you why, but I love that area."There is a Trump National Golf Club on the shores of Lake Norman, which is near Charlotte, N.C.""An older man then informed the president, 'I named my dog after you.'(Pool could not determine whether the name was Donald or Trump or both)""Trump crossed the street to a small brick house, where he stopped to greet an older man in the T-shirt. Behind the house, a large yacht had washed ashore and was shipwrecked against the wooden deck.Trump gazed at the yacht, saying, "Is this your boat?"The owner said no.Speaking to reporters, Trump said the owner told him his insurance company didn't want to pay for the damage to his home."We're going to find out," he said "we're going to find the name of the insurance company.""They don't know whose boat that is," he said.