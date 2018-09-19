Wednesday, September 19, 2018

City offering free evening parking at four garages through Charleston Restaurant Week

Parcel 32 is among the local restaurants participating in Restaurant Week
Since Charleston is back to 'normal' (in other words, late September swamp weather), the city is ready to pick up where it left off before Florence. Following the announcement that Charleston Restaurant Week would be extended to Sunday, Sept. 23, the City of Charleston has announced that four parking garages downtown will offer free parking 5 p.m.-3 a.m. until Sunday as well.
Though Charleston was spared most of Florence's direct impact, city tourism officials say a CofC report pegged local financial damage at some $65 million as reported by the Post and Courier — about $9 million daily as attractions shut down and hotel reservations were canceled.

Mayor Tecklenburg said in a press release that officials hope the free parking combined with the extension of Charleston Restaurant Week will "encourage citizens to support our local businesses, and just as important, all the hardworking men and women who lost a week of work due to Hurricane Florence."

The four parking garages where parking will be free are: East Bay/Prioleau (25 Prioleau St.); Majestic (211 King St.); Queen Street (93 Queen St.); Visitor Center (63 Mary St.)

