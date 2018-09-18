Tuesday, September 18, 2018

The Agenda: McMaster spots S.C. men stranded in floodwaters; Trump imposes additional $200 billion in Chinese tariffs

Charleston dries out

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Sep 18, 2018 at 11:29 AM

Gov. Henry McMaster was touring the waterlogged parts of the state by helicopter (with an AP reporter) on Monday when he spotted two men, Joel Dixon and George Love, stranded on top of a flooded pickup truck. Dispatch was called and the men were brought to safety. Source: AP

Speaking of McMaster, Democratic candidate for gov, S.C. Rep. James Smith has been released from his duties with the S.C. National Guard, so the gubernatorial race is back on. The race was suspended last week while the state braced for Florence. Source: P&C

Charleston is getting back to normal, but there are several ways you can help those impacted by the storm across the Carolinas, including through the Charleston Activist Network, and supporting the local restaurant industry. Several restaurants donating a portion of their proceeds to Florence relief. Source: City Paper

Charleston Restaurant Week has been extended through Sun., Sept. 23, to accommodate those whose reservations needed a raincheck. Charleston Beer Week has rescheduled more than a dozen events after they were rained out. Source: City Paper

On Monday, President Trump said that the U.S. would impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese consumer goods starting on Sept. 24. Source: Washington Post

NYT report: "President Trump is building a wall of tariffs around the domestic economy, attempting to protect American jobs by limiting imports. But a tire factory that opened last year in Richburg, S.C., offers a reminder that globalization is hard to stop."

