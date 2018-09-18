The Agenda: McMaster spots S.C. men stranded in floodwaters; Trump imposes additional $200 billion in Chinese tariffs

Thank you for the flawless teamwork of the South Carolina National Guard, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana Swift Water team to save these men’s lives! Your governor and the people of South Carolina are proud of you. https://t.co/aJD6JkzYE7— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 17, 2018
Gov. Henry McMaster was touring the waterlogged parts of the state by helicopter (with an AP reporter) on Monday when he spotted two men, Joel Dixon and George Love, stranded on top of a flooded pickup truck. Dispatch was called and the men were brought to safety. Source: AP
BREAKING: We’ve discovered some people trapped on the roof of their car, near Wallace, SC - and contacted first responders on the ground - who are on the way to the scene. #Florence pic.twitter.com/pfjFpOd3Fw— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) September 17, 2018