The Agenda: Graham says he "would gladly listen" to Kavanaugh accuser; Almost 1/4 of S.C. students are behind grade level

After a confidential letter from a California professor that accused Judge Bret Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s became public over the weekend, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham released a statement questioning the motives behind the timing of the Supreme Court nominee's accuser coming forward, but states "I will gladly listen to what she has to say." Source: WaPo, Twitter
Almost one in four S.C. students are behind their grade level in math or English language arts. Lawmakers and education experts are looking at ways to help students reach their grade-level, suggested ideas include recruiting higher quality teachers and offering them improved support and professional development. Source: Statehouse Report
S.C. household incomes have not caught up to where they were before the great recession, nearly 11 years ago. According to the Census Bureau, in 2017, although household incomes rose, they were still $10,000 below the median household income nationally. Source: P&C
A Charleston Coast Guard member has been removed from his post after flashing a hand gesture associated with white supremacy during a broadcast on MSNBC on Fri. Source: P&C