Saturday, September 15, 2018

McMaster lifts evacuation order for tri-county area at noon Saturday

More 170,000 homes are still without power in S.C.

click to enlarge Crews work earlier this week to facilitate lane reversals during the mandatory evacuation of much of the S.C. coast - TWITTER.COM/SCDPS_PIO
  • Crews work earlier this week to facilitate lane reversals during the mandatory evacuation of much of the S.C. coast
Five days after Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Florence, Lowcountry residents can officially trek back home beginning Saturday at noon.
Though it seems like the majority of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties avoided the worst of what is now Tropical Storm Florence, travelers are asked to mind fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water as they hop back on the highway.

"Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders," according to a press release from the governor's office.

After a North Carolina resident died attempting to plug in a generator on Friday, the governor's office is warning people to not use generators indoors "under any circumstances."

There are 170,000 power outages throughout the state, according to the governor's office.

No decisions have yet been made on school and state government office closings.

