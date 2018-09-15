Saturday, September 15, 2018
Charleston airport looking to reopen Saturday
Get Florence out of here
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Sat, Sep 15, 2018 at 12:05 PM
click to enlarge
The Charleston airport is planning on re-opening on Sat., Sept. 15 after closing on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m. in anticipation of hurricane Florence. They do not yet know when commercial service will restart, but as they said in a statement:
"We continue to monitor the storm and weather forecasts, and we are in regular communication with our airlines and with Joint Base Charleston, owner of the runways at CHS. All are committed to resuming air service as soon as possible and when it is safe."
Tags: Florence, Hurricane Florence, Charleston International Airport, CHS, Airport, Image