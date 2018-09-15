Charleston airport looking to reopen Saturday

click to enlarge Twitter user @iflychs

Airport leadership have announced that #iflyCHS will be open on Saturday, Sept. 15, and HOPEFULLY be able to resume commercial air service at noon. Please see our latest update at https://t.co/JeeQyFxaml.. Contact your air carrier for flight information. — CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) September 14, 2018

The Charleston airport is planning on re-opening on Sat., Sept. 15 after closing on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m. in anticipation of hurricane Florence. They do not yet know when commercial service will restart, but as they said in a statement:"We continue to monitor the storm and weather forecasts, and we are in regular communication with our airlines and with Joint Base Charleston, owner of the runways at CHS. All are committed to resuming air service as soon as possible and when it is safe."