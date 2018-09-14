Friday, September 14, 2018
Atlanta Braves are offering free tickets for Florence evacuees this weekend
Take me out to the ball game
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Sep 14, 2018 at 10:57 AM
The Atlanta Braves are offering Florence evacuees complimentary tickets to the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games against the Washington Nationals while supplies last. For more information about how to claim your tickets, visit mlb.com/braves
It's not the RiverDogs, but SunTrust Park sure beats cabin fever.
Evacuees will also receive discounts for concessions. Proceeds from the Atlanta Braves Foundation 50/50 raffle during the games will benefit Red Cross efforts for Hurricane Florence.
The Braves are first in the NL East coming off a sweep of the San Francisco Giants earlier in the week. This weekend's games against division rival Nationals could set up some end-of-season pennant race drama.
Bring us back a hot dog. Or maybe 'squash carpaccio' from the Garden & Gun Club
... You know, standard ballpark fare.
