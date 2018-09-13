Nearly $10 million moved from FEMA budget to ICE under Trump, U.S. senator says as Florence bears down

Nearly $10 million was diverted from the Federal Emergency Management Agency into Immigration and Customs Enforcement as the Trump administration ramped up crackdowns on immigrants across the country, according to the analysis of a Democratic U.S. senator.
Unbelievable? Yes. Reprehensible? Yes. But it’s true. Look for yourself: pic.twitter.com/O0SxI9p5ho— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 12, 2018
The transfers make up small portions of both the FEMA and ICE budgets, but Merkley’s findings come almost exactly one year since the administration’s botched response to Hurricane Maria after it hit Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean. Some 3,000 people died during and after the storm, a figure that President Trump disputed himself on Twitter today. For months after the storm, thousands of Puerto Ricans remained without power.
Under no circumstances was any disaster relief funding transferred from @fema to immigration enforcement efforts. This is a sorry attempt to push a false agenda at a time when the administration is focused on assisting millions on the East Coast facing a catastrophic disaster.— Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) September 12, 2018
3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018