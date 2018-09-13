Charleston residents can still catch a ride to a local shelter until 6 p.m. Thursday

The City of Charleston is offering last-minute transportation to a shelter in Summerville until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Two vans from the city's Recreation Department will offer police-escorted shuttle service from two stops:
- The Citadel Mall bus stop near Orleans Road
- Marion Square at King and Calhoun streets
The vans will drop citizens off at Flowertown Elementary School at 20 King Charles Circle in Summerville. The original destination for the shuttle, Cane Bay High School, was changed due to "logistical considerations" Thursday morning, according to a city press release. Note:
Pets are not
allowed at the Flowertown Elementary shelter.
The final pickups will take place at 6 p.m.
Remember: Shelters provide minimal services, so bring any bedding, food, medication, hygiene products, and clothing you think you might need for the duration of the storm. More information on what to bring to shelters can be found on Dorchester County's website
, where Flowertown Elementary is located.
This is your last opportunity for public transport out of the Charleston area ahead of Hurricane Florence. CARTA and Charleston County transportation options are no longer in place.
Charleston County is currently under a mandatory evacuation order, as announced by Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday morning. No Charleston shelters safe enough to withstand Category 4 or 5 storms which is why residents are being transported elsewhere, according to county spokesman Shawn Smetana.
Florence was downgraded from a Category 4 storm at its peak to a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning, with maximum winds of 110 miles per hour.
"Much uncertainty remains regarding the progress of Florence, and exact impacts across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia are uncertain," according to the National Weather Service
.