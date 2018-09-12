Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Of course Jimmy Buffett is surfing Folly before Florence hits the Carolinas

Florence turns Folly into Margaritaville

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Sep 12, 2018 at 6:18 PM

Where there's a swell, there will be surfers. On Wednesday, among the usual suspects taking advantage of the hurricane swell off Folly Beach, was none other than the Mayor of Margarita himself, Jimmy Buffett.

On Wednesday, Buffett posted a of himself on Instagram smiling, throwing a shaka, with blue skies and his longboard.

(From the looks of it, the pic was originally posted by Sarah Bella Slagsvol, @bellaindeed on IG. Whit Slagsvol was also tagged in the shot.)

We'll let the man speak for himself:



(It's exactly what he'd say.)

