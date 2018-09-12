Lyft is offering free rides up to $15 in South Carolina until 8 p.m. Wednesday

click to enlarge
The ride-hailing service Lyft is offering free rides worth up to $15 throughout both South and North Carolina before Hurricane Florence hits the coast.
As part of a partnership with the nonprofit United Way, evacuees who call 211 will receive a transportation code worth $15 for a destination of their choosing, but you better act fast, since the code is only valid until 8 p.m. tonight.
"With safety as our number one priority, we continue to monitor the conditions and communicate with Lyft drivers, passengers, and government officials," the company said in a statement
. "Our hearts go out to those impacted by Hurricane Florence."
As of Wednesday at 10:54 a.m., Florence was about 550 miles from Charleston.
"The latest forecast brings the center of Florence close to the southeast North Carolina coast Friday, then Florence could stall before drifting west or southwest
this weekend," according to the National Hurricane Center
, a division of the National Weather Service. "Regardless of the exact path, impacts will extend well away from the center and into southeast South Carolina and Georgia."
Florence is a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties are still under a mandatory evacuation order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster Monday morning that went into effect Tuesday at noon.
Check out our coverage on open tri-county shelters
, public transportation
, parking
, lane reversals
to get out of town, and podcasts to download
before your power goes out.