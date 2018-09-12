Charleston Activist Network helping to directly support poor, marginalized, and minority communities affected by Hurricane Florence

Join Charleston Activist Network's (CAN) grassroots efforts by directly helping those in need by donating to CAN and other direct support organizations. As of Tuesday night, CAN had given direct support to over 60 families to help with storm evacuations and preparation.
click to enlarge
File/Provided
Tamika "Mika" Gadsden
So far, CAN's Tamika Gadsden says the organization has received "unconditional support and direct financial assistance" as a result of assistance from national organizations like Women's March, Building Maroonage efforts, and activist/Ferguson Response Network founder, Leslie Mac.
Mac created a call-for-support video yesterday asking for help for black communities, with funds raised now going directly into the hands of those most affected, helping with everything from survival supplies to rent. With so many businesses shutting down in the coming days, folks along the coast will struggle to stay afloat with bills.