Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Xfinity opens 2,100 free wireless hotspots in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Florence

Here's how to use them

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge You now have no excuse to stop reading. - CARTA
  • CARTA
  • You now have no excuse to stop reading.
click to enlarge unnamed.png
Regardless whether you're a customer Xfinity is helping S.C. residents stay connected through Hurricane Florence.

The Philly-based Comcast subsidiary has opened nearly 7,000 hotspots in Augusta, Savannah, and Charleston, where 2,100 wireless networks have been opened to the public.

Once you're in the range of an "xfinitywifi" network, select the network name in your settings and launch a browser app on your phone, laptop, or tablet or wait for the pop-up log-in screen.

Existing customers can sign in with their username and passwords, while the rest of us (or if you just forgot your login) can tap the button indicating you are not a customer on the sign-in screen to get started, which will prompt you to enter your e-mail and zip code in order to start your session.

Xfinity says non-customer sessions can be renewed ever two hours. The hotspots will stay open until Mon. Sept. 17 at noon.

Get started by entering your zip code on Xfinity/Comcast's map.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS