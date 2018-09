TRUMP sounds the alarm about Hurricane Florence during Oval Office press availability: "They haven't seen anything like what's coming at us in 25, 30 years, maybe ever. It's tremendously big and tremendously wet." pic.twitter.com/p5YljZK8oL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2018

Sitting in the Oval Office today, President Donald Trump warned the Southeast coast of the United States of America to be ready for a large, maybe unprecedented storm that's "tremendously big and tremendously wet."But, I mean, he's not wrong. Florence was a strong category 4 storm when the National Weather Service issued their 5 p.m. update on Tuesday. Some 500 miles across , experts say. The latest track shows a probably landfall somewhere near the border between the Carolinas, and areas along the coast from Georgetown, S.C. to Duck, N.C. on the northern Outer Banks, are now under a hurricane warning.The latest National Hurricane Center forecast shows the earliest that tropical storm-force winds could reach the Charleston area would be Thursday morning just before 8 a.m.