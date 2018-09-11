Emergency shelter info for Charleston-area residents during Hurricane Florence

click to enlarge
National Guard file photo
South Carolina National Guard Soldiers deliver supplies to aid Hurricane Matthew in 2016
Charleston County will not be operating any shelters during Hurricane Florence, which as of Tuesday morning, is a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 130 miles per hour.
"We do not have safe shelter space for a Cat 4 or 5," said county spokesman Shawn Smetana in an email Tuesday afternoon.
The S.C. Emergency Management Division is updating its list of open shelters throughout the state here
. As of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., five shelters were open, including Westview Primary School in Goose Creek, Cane Bay High School in Summerville, and Dubose Middle School in Summerville.
Twenty-eight shelters with room for 25,000 people are expected to open for the storm statewide, said EMD Director Kim Stenson in a Tuesday morning press conference with Gov. Henry McMaster.
Berkeley County posted a list
of open shelters on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. Goose Creek High School (1137 Red Bank Rd.) appears to be the only local shelter
accepting residents from Charleston and Berkeley counties.
Dorchester County is now operating a pet-friendly shelter at DuBose Middle School (1005 Dubose School Rd.), which opened Tuesday at noon. The shelter accepts crated, domesticated animals. Other shelters may open if need arises. Check here for updates
as other shelters open. Shelter transportation routes can be found here
.
Those choosing to stay at shelters are encouraged to bring enough bedding and food for one day, along with any necessary medications and personal hygiene products.
If you're planning on riding out Florence in Charleston, the city will have self-serve sandbags available through Wed. Sept. 12 at the following locations: the old Piggly Wiggly site on Sumar Street (West Ashley
), the Charleston Fire Station at 1985 Bees Ferry Rd. (West Ashley
), the public service building at 2150 Milford St. (downtown
), and James Island Town Hall at 1122 Dills Bluff Rd. (James Island
).
Berkeley County sandbag distribution locations are available here
. Dorchester's can be found here
. Sandbags at all locations are subject to availability, so you may want to check city or county social media for more recent updates.