Tuesday, September 11, 2018
City parking garages offering free parking starting today at 2 p.m. through duration of the storm
Stay safe y'all
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 10:27 AM
The garage at 94 Queen Street is one of the downtown garages that will be free to park inside during Hurricane Florence.
If you're evacuating today, but are planning to leave behind a car and are worried about rising floodwaters, the city is stepping in to give you a place to stash your ride while you get the heck out.
Beginning at 2 p.m. today, Tues. Sept. 11, City of Charleston parking garages, with the exception of the Gaillard Center garage will be open and free for citizens to park their cars through the duration of Hurricane Florence. The city usually announces a day or so before they plan to put the gates back down.
Find info on city garage locations at charleston-sc.gov
. (Reminder that some downtown garages are operated by the county, not the city.)
