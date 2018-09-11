Florence-related flight cancellations have begun at Charleston airport

click to enlarge Instagram @iflychs

Charleston International Airport says it is anticipating having to close runways Wednesday night as Florence approaches the Southeast.

Until now, Charleston International has been telling passengers to contact airlines regarding specific flight changes ahead of the storm.



But by Tuesday afternoon, some airlines, including Southwest, Frontier, JetBlue, United, and Alaska Airlines have announced plans to discontinue flights.



Here are the details so far...



Southwest: Ending flights at 1 p.m. Tuesday

Frontier: Ending flights Tuesday afternoon.

JetBlue: Ending flights at midnight Tuesday night

United Airlines: Ending flights Tuesday afternoon

Alaska Airlines: Ending flights Tuesday afternoon



Delta and American Airlines are continuing to monitor conditions.



Once the runways close, airlines and the businesses inside the airport will likely follow suit. The airport terminal building and parking deck will stay open, officials says.

If you need to get to the airport, customers are advised to take routes besides I-26.

Airlines may cancel, rebook, or change flights due to hurricane Florence at their discretion, so it is up to passengers to check with their airline about flight status.

This information may change, so for the latest information, visit iflychs.com.