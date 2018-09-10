What S.C. pet owners need to know ahead of Hurricane Florence

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

A pet is part of your family, so it's crucial to include them in your disaster plans. FEMA put together a disaster guide for for pet owners. While this list isn't meant to be comprehensive, it is a good place to start planning for what to do to prepare your animal friends.

At the time of writing, hurricane Florence is still several days away, which gives you time to prepare everything, including your furry friends.



Identification and Microchips

The ASPCA recommends all pets having a collar with identification information, including their name, telephone number, and any important medical info.



Get your pet microchipped if they're not. If they are chipped, make sure you have documentation and that the contact information in the chip is up-to-date. Most importantly, your phone number and emergency contact (besides you!) should be current.



Have the essentials ready:



a leash, collar, or a cat or dog appropriate crate

two-week supply of food and water (Don't forget those bowls!)

vaccination records

current rabies vaccination tag

medications

written instructions for feeding

favorite toys or familiar items to comfort your pet

litter and a disposable litter tray for your feline friend

Should you evacuate:

Take photos from multiple angles in case your pet goes missing or if you need to identify them, and include a photo of you and your pet together. If you become separated, it helps identify them and document they're yours.At the first signs of the storm, be sure to bring all of your animals inside, or ensure that they have adequate shelter outside.

This should go without saying, but take your animal with you. If it isn't safe for you, it isn't safe for them.



If you are evacuating

Make sure you are going somewhere that is pet-friendly or that will waive their animal policy during an emergency. For pet friendly lodging, check out gopetfriendly.com.



Emergency shelters

Many emergency shelters are not pet friendly, so it's best not to head there. Charleston's pet friendly shelter is located in Summerville at Cane Bay High School. Please note, you must stay with your pet at the shelter and bring supplies including a crate and leash.



If you're not home

If you're not home or have animals that can't be moved, like an aquarium, ask someone you trust to check on them.



Local shelters, including the Berkeley County Animal Center and Charleston Animal Society, are at capacity and could use help. While it's not ideal, if you have room for one more to foster or to adopt, it might be a good time to do so.

For more comprehensive disaster guides, including information for feathered, scaly, or aquatic pets, the ASPCA, Red Cross, and Ready.Gov, have additional information.