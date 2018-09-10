What S.C. pet owners need to know ahead of Hurricane Florence

At the time of writing, hurricane Florence is still several days away, which gives you time to prepare everything, including your furry friends.
Identification and Microchips
The ASPCA recommends all pets having a collar with identification information, including their name, telephone number, and any important medical info.
Get your pet microchipped if they're not. If they are chipped, make sure you have documentation and that the contact information in the chip is up-to-date. Most importantly, your phone number and emergency contact (besides you!) should be current.
Have the essentials ready:
This should go without saying, but take your animal with you. If it isn't safe for you, it isn't safe for them.
If you are evacuating
Make sure you are going somewhere that is pet-friendly or that will waive their animal policy during an emergency. For pet friendly lodging, check out gopetfriendly.com.
Emergency shelters
Many emergency shelters are not pet friendly, so it's best not to head there. Charleston's pet friendly shelter is located in Summerville at Cane Bay High School. Please note, you must stay with your pet at the shelter and bring supplies including a crate and leash.
If you're not home
If you're not home or have animals that can't be moved, like an aquarium, ask someone you trust to check on them.
Local shelters, including the Berkeley County Animal Center and Charleston Animal Society, are at capacity and could use help. While it's not ideal, if you have room for one more to foster or to adopt, it might be a good time to do so.
For more comprehensive disaster guides, including information for feathered, scaly, or aquatic pets, the ASPCA, Red Cross, and Ready.Gov, have additional information.