Updated Florence-related school, government, and transportation closures in Charleston

As Hurricane Florence heads towards the east coast, local schools, government offices, and other agencies are preparing too.Here's what we know of so far (last update: Mon., 5:35 p.m.):After Gov. Henry McMaster's order of a mandatory evacuation, all public schools and state offices are closed in 26 counties, including in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton counties.

College of Charleston: Classes are cancelled and campus is closed starting Tues. until further notice.



Charleston Southern: Classes end Mon. at 2 p.m., campus offices will close at 4 p.m. and will remain closed.



Trident Technical College: Closed from Tues. through Fri., Sept. 14.



The Citadel: on regular class schedule, but warns that their campus community should prepare.



Charleston School of Law: All classes are cancelled for the week effective Tues., Sept. 11. All offices and school facilities will close at 12 noon on Tues. It will reopen and classes will resume on Mon., Sept. 17.

