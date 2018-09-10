Updated Florence-related school, government, and transportation closures in Charleston

click to enlarge
As Hurricane Florence heads towards the east coast, local schools, government offices, and other agencies are preparing too.
Here's what we know of so far (last update: Mon., 5:35 p.m.):
After Gov. Henry McMaster's order of a mandatory evacuation, all public schools and state offices are closed in 26 counties, including in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Colleton counties.
Universities:
College of Charleston: Classes are cancelled and campus is closed starting Tues. until further notice.
Charleston Southern: Classes end Mon. at 2 p.m., campus offices will close at 4 p.m. and will remain closed.
Trident Technical College: Closed from Tues. through Fri., Sept. 14.
The Citadel: on regular class schedule, but warns that their campus community should prepare.
Charleston School of Law: All classes are cancelled for the week effective Tues., Sept. 11. All offices and school facilities will close at 12 noon on Tues. It will reopen and classes will resume on Mon., Sept. 17.
Government offices and services:
State offices: Closed per Gov. McMaster's mandatory evacuation.
City of Charleston: holding a press conference at 5 p.m. on Mon.
Berkeley County: Offices closed until further notice.
Charleston County: holding press conference at 4 p.m.
Dorchester County: administrative offices, convenience sites, libraries, technology centers, and schools will be closed on Tues. Sept. 11 through Fri., Sept. 14.
Charleston County Library: all branches and book drops will be closed starting Tues. until further notice.
North Charleston garbage: City trash collection will occur through Tues., with no Weds., Thurs., or Fri. pick ups.
Charleston Water System: Closed through Mon., Sept. 17
Transportation:
CARTA: Beginning at 12 noon Tues., CARTA will be operating on an emergency circulator
on the peninsula. CARTA will be picking up passengers from blue hurricane evacuation signs hourly. Regular routes will run as normal on Tues. For more information, visit ridecarta.com/florence
SCDOT: Plan for delays. I-26
from Charleston to Columbia will have reversed lanes after noon on Tuesday.
Attractions:
Patriots Point: closed starting Tues. until further notice.
S.C. Aquarium: closed starting Mon. at 5 p.m. through Thurs., Sept. 13
Charleston County Parks and Recreation: all parks and facilities will be closed until further notice. After hurricane Florence has passed, parks will be reviewed to ensure safety before reopening. For more information, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com
Charleston Battery: All events are cancelled until further notice.
National Parks: Closed Tues. until further notice. Includes Fort Sumter and its Visitor Education Center, Fort Moultrie, and Charles Pinckney Historic Site.
The Children's Museum of the Lowcountry: closed beginning Tues. until further notice.
Charleston City Market: Closed until further notice starting Tues.
