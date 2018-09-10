Monday, September 10, 2018

CARTA will run a 14-stop emergency shuttle to local shelters starting Tues. at noon

Regular bus service is expected to continue into Wednesday

Posted by Adam Manno on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
Just in time for Gov. Henry McMaster's mandatory evacuation order to go into effect in the coast, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will run an emergency "circulator" starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon to take riders to a logistical staging area in North Charleston.
Related Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence: Weather the Storm
Complete City Paper coverage of Hurricane Florence
Weather the Storm
As Hurricane Florence grinds toward the S.C. coast, City Paper has all the info on closings, delays, tips, and all the info you need to weather the storm.
By City Paper Staff
Features
The shuttle will offer hourly pick-up at 14 stops on the peninsula. (See the stops on this Google Map.) Riders will be taken to the Charleston County Public Service Building at 4045 Bridge View Dr. in North Charleston. From there, the county will provide transportation to regional emergency shelters based on occupancy.

Regular bus service will still run all day Tuesday and Wednesday or until conditions become unsafe. CARTA will also transport riders with disabilities to an appropriate shelter, and will do its best to transport those with pets to a pet-friendly shelter.

Riders are encouraged to call the Charleston County Emergency public info line at (843)-746-3900 with any questions.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS