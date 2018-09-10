Monday, September 10, 2018
CARTA will run a 14-stop emergency shuttle to local shelters starting Tues. at noon
Regular bus service is expected to continue into Wednesday
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 5:16 PM
click to enlarge
Just in time for Gov. Henry McMaster's mandatory evacuation order to go into effect in the coast, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority will run an emergency "circulator" starting Tues. Sept. 11 at noon to take riders to a logistical staging area in North Charleston.
The shuttle will offer hourly pick-up at 14 stops
on the peninsula. (See the stops on this Google Map
.) Riders will be taken to the Charleston County Public Service Building at 4045 Bridge View Dr. in North Charleston. From there, the county will provide transportation to regional emergency shelters based on occupancy.
Regular bus service will still run all day Tuesday and Wednesday or until conditions become unsafe. CARTA will also transport riders with disabilities to an appropriate shelter, and will do its best to transport those with pets to a pet-friendly shelter.
Riders are encouraged to call the Charleston County Emergency public info line at (843)-746-3900 with any questions.
Tags: hurricane florence, evacuation, carta, bus, transportation, Image