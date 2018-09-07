The Agenda: Nikki Haley denies she penned NY Times op-ed; Prosecutor wants to unseal Statehouse corruption report

click to enlarge U.N. Photo

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is one of the top Trump administration officials questioned about an anonymous NYT op-ed this week

Former governor and current U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has denied that she was the author behind the anonymous anti-Trump op-ed published in the New York Times this week. A Canadian betting site had placed her odds of being the author at 10-to-1, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions being the favorite at odds of 5-to-2. Source: The State

In an effort to enhance accessibility, they say, the Gibbes has created a 3D printed relief version of one of their paintings, "Mrs. Robert Gilmour, Jr.," that can be touched. The display will also have ways to help the viewer (or the feeler) interact with and understand the artwork, which is displayed on the museum's first floor. Source: P&C

Mount Pleasant Councilman Kevin Cunnane has issued an apology after getting in an internet fight with a constituent and calling him a vulgar four letter expletive in a private message. (The suspected expletive, used as a slur against women, rhymes with runt.) Source: P&C

Solicitor David Pascoe, the special prosecutor investigating Statehouse corruption, has asked a judge to release a secret Grand Jury report on his findings, arguing that releasing the report is the best way to combat corruption. Four Republican politicians have plead guilty so far. Source: New York Times / AP