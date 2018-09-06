The Agenda: 20,000 Amazon vans will be made by Mercedes in N. Chs.; Illegal turtle smugglers plead guilty

click to enlarge Courtesy Mercedes Benz Vans

Amazon has ordered 20,000 North Charleston-made Mercedes-Benz vans for its new delivery partner program. The company increased the order after the number of applications it received from potential drivers. Some Prime vans have already been spotted in the area, but Amazon expects the vans to start their deliveries by the end of the year with the full order fulfilled in the next year. Source: NY Times, Daimler

If you have some expertise to share and a burning desire to serve the public, Charleston County announced vacancies on various boards and commissions. Source: City Paper

"Do I believe I should be here? No. But do I see the government’s point of view? Yes," said Matthew Tyler Fischer, 25, of Harleyville, S.C. Fischer is one of four men who have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an international wildlife smuggling operation. The men hid rare turtles in socks or candy wrappers and put them in shipping containers headed for Hong Kong to be sold on the black market. Source: Charlotte Observer

As the debate over drilling in waters off of S.C. beaches intensifies, Post and Courier has a special report exploring what would happen if there was an oil spill off of the coast. Source: P&C