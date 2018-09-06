Stephen Colbert perfectly defensive after Trump's reported "dumb Southerner" insult

click to enlarge Screenshot

Charleston native and Late Show host Stephen Colbert used his opening monologue on Wednesday to stand up for the intelligence of his Southerners after it was reported Trump said that the nation's Alabaman attorney general was a "dumb Southerner."

Bob Woodward's book, Fear: Inside the Trump White House alleges that Trump mocked Attorney General Jeff Sessions' accent, saying "He's this dumb Southerner."

Colbert, a Southern gentleman, did not take kindly to that and fired back during the opening monologue of the Late Show. "You know what. As a South Carolinian, that is a hurtful stereotype, sir," Colbert said, "Not all Southerners are dumb. Just the ones willing to work for you."

Bless their hearts.

Colbert goes on to discuss other allegations from the book, Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, and more.

Watch the clip below. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on CBS weeknights at 11:35 p.m.