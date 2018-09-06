Halloween is back with an even more horrifying trailer as release of Charleston-filmed sequel approaches
Happy Halloween, Michael
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Happy Halloween, Michael.
A little over a month before the new Charleston-filmed Halloween movie is released, Michael Myers has appeared in a brand new trailer out this week. And it's a doozie.
The new trailer is the first since the initial teaser re-introduced the world to the Shape and a vengeance-seeking Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis. The suspenseful 2:34 trailer opens with a happy Halloween night scene, interrupted by Michael. Followed by what appears to be at least 40 seconds of uncut footage, the killer finds a victim.
Large portions of the new Halloween, which hits wide debut on Oct. 19, were filmed across the Charleston area. In the new trailer, the Halloween night scenes we see were likely shot in Hampton Park Terrace in January. The team returned to Charleston in June, possibly to reshoot portions of the film.
Curtis is reprising her role as the film's protagonist, set 40 years after the events of John Carpenter's original Halloween — Carpenter also had a role on the new flick. The film's screenplay was co-written by Danny McBride and David Gordon Green. Those two, along with Jody Hill, make up Rough House Pictures, a production outfit that has set up shop in the Charleston area. The Rough House team have also shot HBO comedies Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones in the area.
The film's production company, Blumhouse, has also been behind recentish blockbusters like Get Out and BlackKklansman.