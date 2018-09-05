Want to get involved? Charleston County announces vacancies for boards and commissions

click to enlarge
Do you want to get more involved in your community? Do you have some knowledge, passion, or expertise that you think can benefit Charleston? Well, Charleston County Council has announced more than a dozen vacant positions on its boards and commissions.
If you're ready to take the leap and help your community as a public servant, this might be your chance. Here are the vacancies:
- Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals: 1 vacancy for a mechanical contractor
- Firemen’s Insurance and Inspection Fund (1% Commission): 4 vacancies for residents of St. Andrews Public Service District
- Library Board of Trustees: 1 vacancy
- Business License/User Fee Appeals: 1 vacancy
- Disabilities and Special Needs: 4 vacancies
Council encourages all citizens of Charleston County with an interest in public service and a desire to volunteer to apply on the city website
. Members are required to serve a term of four years unless specified otherwise and might have additional requirements: for example, several members of the Business License/User Fee Appeals Board must be CPAs or attorneys. (Further details on the requirements for each board and commission position can be found on the county website
.)
The application deadline is Mon. Sept. 10. All applications will be reviewed by the Finance Committee at 5 p.m. on Thurs. Sept. 20, and recommendations for board positions will be made to County Council, which will vote on recommendations during its regular meeting on Sept. 25.