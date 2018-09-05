Wednesday, September 5, 2018

The Agenda: Haley may bring U.N. Security Council to Chs.; Police arrest suspect in trans woman's assault

Due to housing shortage, two Citadel Cadets are living in a clocktower

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Sep 5, 2018

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley and the United Nations Ambassador suggested on Tuesday that she will bring the U.N. Security Council to South Carolina in September. Post and Courier reports she is planning on bringing the envoys to Charleston, but she did not provide details. Haley started her month-long presidency of the U.N. Security Council with a chicken and waffle breakfast Tuesday morning and taught the delegates regional slang, including "bless your heart." Haley is still promoting Charleston tourism, so bless her heart indeed. Source: P&C

Charleston Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the downtown assault of a trans woman. Christopher Lamar Price, 30, was booked on charges of assault and second-degree battery. Source: City Paper

Not even Citadel cadets are immune from the affordable student housing pinch. Almost 100 cadets returned to campus to find out there was no room in the on-campus barracks. Of the 100: 13 are living in a trailer besides a practice football field; two are inside a clock tower; and 77 are commuting from off campus. Source: P&C

S.C. Sen. Tim Scott was featured in Politico's "50 Ideas Driving Politics" list. Featured with with Sean Parker, the Napster co-founder and original Facebook president, for their collaboration on the "Investing in Opportunity Act", which incentivizes entrepreneurs and venture capitalists to invest in distressed communities (called "opportunity zones") that need economic renewal. Source: Politico

