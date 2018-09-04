The Agenda: SC-1 candidates say Senate should stay out of Boeing dispute; S.C. one of the deadliest for unintentional shootings involving children; Book Thanksgiving flights now

Boeing Co. photo

Boeing South Carolina unveiled its first S.C.-built 787 Dreamliner in 2012

There's one issue that 1st District candidates Rep. Katie Arrington and Joe Cunningham agree on: the dispute between Boeing and local workers is none of the U.S. Senate's business. This comes after 23 Senate Democrats signed a letter saying that Boeing should stop fighting the unionization of flight-line workers. Source: P&C

S.C. is one of the deadliest states for unintentional shootings involving children. In the past two years twelve children and one adult have been accidentally shot. Source: P&C

If you're flying for Turkey Day, now is the time to book your flights. Google's Travel Team says airfares increase starting 75 days before a departure, which means flights are likely to go up starting Sat. Sept. 8. Procrastinators who wait until October may be paying 95-percent more for the same seat. Source: WSPA

Charleston is featured on another superlatives list: TripAdvisor gave Charleston the seventh spot on their "The World's Best Destinations for Travel Experiences" list. The highest rated attractions include a bus tour, an alley walking tour, and the Morris Island Lighthouse. Source: TripAdvisor

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is hopeful that Judge Bret Kavanaugh has the votes he needs to be appointed to the Supreme Court. Graham is one of 47 Republicans who has supported Kavanaugh's confirmation. Source: Politico