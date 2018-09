Suspect identified in downtown assault of trans woman

click to enlarge Charleston Police Department

Price

Charleston police have released a photo and description of a man wanted for assaulting a trans woman outside of a downtown parking garage las month.Christopher Lamar Price, 30, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a flier issued by CPD on Sunday night.Police describe him as a black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 290 pounds.On Sun. Aug. 19, an officer was flagged down outside of Deco night club on Ann Street shortly after 2 a.m. Kendra Martinez, 34, was found lying on the ground , face-down, with blood coming out of the left side of her head.Her sister, Vanessa, told officers that she was kicked in the stomach by an unknown man following a verbal disturbance on an upper floor of a nearby parking garage. When Kendra stepped in to defend her sister outside of the ground-level elevator, the unidentified man punched her in the left side of the head and ran off through the parking garage.Price was free on $55,000 bail at the time of the attack, according to court records obtained by The Post & Courier . In 2008, Price was charged with a count of assault with intent to kill. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to six months probation. In 2012, he was arrested on a drug charge.Martinez was hospitalized but returned to work on Tues. Aug. 28.On Wed. Aug. 29, police issued a photo of Price describing him as an individual "who may have information about an assault that occurred."Police have been working with AFFA to identify and interview witnesses. Both entities held a public town hall about the incident Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Arthur Christopher Community Center (265 Fishburne St.)