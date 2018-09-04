Suspect identified in downtown assault of trans woman

click to enlarge
-
Charleston Police Department
-
Price
Charleston police have released a photo and description of a man wanted for assaulting a trans woman outside of a downtown parking garage las month.
Christopher Lamar Price, 30, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a flier issued by CPD on Sunday night.
Police describe him as a black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 290 pounds.
On Sun. Aug. 19, an officer was flagged down outside of Deco night club on Ann Street shortly after 2 a.m. Kendra Martinez, 34, was found lying on the ground
, face-down, with blood coming out of the left side of her head.
Her sister, Vanessa, told officers that she was kicked in the stomach by an unknown man following a verbal disturbance on an upper floor of a nearby parking garage. When Kendra stepped in to defend her sister outside of the ground-level elevator, the unidentified man punched her in the left side of the head and ran off through the parking garage.
Price was free on $55,000 bail at the time of the attack, according to court records obtained by The Post & Courier
. In 2008, Price was charged with a count of assault with intent to kill. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to six months probation. In 2012, he was arrested on a drug charge.
Martinez was hospitalized but returned to work on Tues. Aug. 28.
On Wed. Aug. 29, police issued a photo of Price describing him as an individual "who may have information about an assault that occurred."
Police have been working with AFFA to identify and interview witnesses. Both entities held a public town hall about the incident Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Arthur Christopher Community Center (265 Fishburne St.)