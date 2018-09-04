Charleston Dems call for Arrington to withdraw from event with ex-Fox host accused of sending unsolicited lewd text messages

click to enlarge
Photo via Facebook/Katie Arrington
Charleston County Democrats are calling for Rep. Katie Arrington to withdraw from an event set to be hosted by a former Fox News anchor who was accused of sending graphic text messages to female colleagues.
Arrington, a state lawmaker who is running to represent parts of Charleston County in the 1st Congressional District, will appear at a "Red Hats 4 Trump" event in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday evening.
But the night's host, Eric Bolling, is one of at least three former Fox News employees who have come under fire over their treatment of female coworkers.
An August 2017 Huffington Post article
revealed that Bolling sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to at least two colleagues at Fox News and one colleague at Fox Business.
Bolling has hosted various shows on the sister channels since 2007, following his departure from CNBC.
Fox News announced that it was cancelling Bolling's show
, Fox News Specialists
, about a month after the allegations surfaced.
"Today, the Charleston County Democratic Party calls on Katie Arrington to withdraw her attendance and support from the event with a known offender of sexual harassment, Eric Bolling," said Charleston County Democratic Party chairman Brady Quirk-Garvan in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "I guess we shouldn't be surprised since Katie's political hero is a man who bragged about sexual assaulting women and cheats on his wife with porn stars and Playboy
models."
Red Hats 4 Trump, the group organizing Sunday's event, describes itself as a grassroots movement born out of Myrtle Beach in January 2016, according to the Eventbrite ticket page
for Sunday's presentation. They began with the goal of encouraging people to wear red hats at Trump rallies "so the media would not distort the number of atteendess [sic
]."
Bolling's Fox co-workers have met similar fates. Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes resigned in 2016 after allegations of years of sexual misconduct, including a 2016 lawsuit filed by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson. Host Bill O'Reilly, once the network's top ratings draw, was ousted from the network in 2017 after several New York Times
investigations revealed he paid ten of millions of dollars in settlements over sexual harassment lawsuits.
Arrington defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in a stunning upset on June 12, widely considered to be an indicator of Trump's influence on Republican voters. The freshman senator was buoyed by last-minute support from the president in the form of a tweet.
Representatives for Arrington and Red Hats 4 Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Bolling currently hosts a show
on conservative online network CRTV.