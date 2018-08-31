Friday, August 31, 2018

The Agenda: IOP may require dog registration; Police plan checkpoints for Labor Day weekend; Colbert rises to the top in ratings

Enjoy the fruits of your Labor (Day)

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge CONNELLY HARDAWAY
  • Connelly Hardaway

If you're bringing your four-legged best friend to Isle of Palms, soon you will have to make a stop at city hall on your way to the beach. IOP City Council has given initial approval to an ordinance that would require beach-goers to register their pet. Currently, residents have to get a $5 permit and the new ordinance will require visitors to pay $10 for the same yearly registration. The ordinance still needs additional approval from council before it goes into effect. Source: P&C

Law enforcement agencies are planning traffic checkpoints for over the Labor Day weekend. Mount Pleasant police will have them on Fri. starting at 10 p.m. into early Saturday. Joint Base Charleston is planning a DUI checkpoint on the Weapons Station Sun. at 12:30 a.m. Source: WCSC

The Late Show has risen in the ratings, overtaking The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, due in part to Charleston native Stephen Colbert's political commentary. Source: Washington Post

Things that are still illegal in the great state of S.C.: head, face, and neck tattoos, minors play pinball, and keeping horses in bathtubs. Source: The Island Packet

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS