The Agenda: 392 days over a lifetime in Chs traffic; Wilson signs brief opposing transgender protections

392 Days: The time the average driver who works a 60 year career in Charleston will spend commuting according to EducatedDriver.org. Source: WCSC

Twenty-three Democratic senators, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, have signed a letter asking Boeing to negotiate with the labor union representing their North Charleston employees. A portion of its workers there voted 104-65 in May to join the International Association of Machinists, but Boeing is contesting the election and appealing to the National Labor Relations Board. Source: P&C

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is opposing protections for transgender people in front of the Supreme Court of the United States. Thirteen Republican attorneys general have signed a brief arguing that federal law protects against discrimination based "sex" but not "gender identity." The brief comes on the heels of news of a transgender woman being assaulted in downtown Charleston over the weekend. Source: P&C, City Paper

North Charleston pays $2 million to mow the grass along Rivers Ave., Dorchester Rd., and I-526. The roads are technically the responsibility of SCDOT, but the city landscapes between grass-cutting because, as a city spokesman told the Post and Courier, "People are going to associate the lack of maintenance to the city of North Charleston, and assume it's a failure on our part." Source: P&C

College football officially starts back today with University of Central Florida and Connecticut. Local favorites USC and Clemson start their seasons Sat., Sept. 1. Source: CBS sports