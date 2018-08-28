Tuesday, August 28, 2018
The Alley postpones e-sports tournament after Jacksonville shooting
A new date has not been announced
by Adam Manno
on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Photo via Facebook/The Alley
The Alley, a downtown bar and bowling alley, has postponed an upcoming video game tournament in the wake of a shooting at a similar tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. that left three dead over the weekend.
In a Facebook post
Tuesday morning, The Alley put out a short statement:
In light of the very tragic recent events in Jacksonville, we’ve postponed our September 10th Madden Xbox Tournament. Please stay tuned for updates as we look for a more appropriate time to host this event.
On Sunday at around 1:30 p.m., a 24-year-old Baltimore-based competitor in a Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville used one of two legally-purchased handguns to kill two fellow players. Eleven others were injured, 10 of them by bullets, according to The New York Times.
The shooter took his own life during the rampage.
The Alley has not yet released a new date for the Charleston tournament.
