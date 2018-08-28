The Agenda: Betsy DeVos plans visit to Mt. Pleasant; Graham honoring McCain today; JetBlue hikes bag fees

click to enlarge Gage Skidmore

Sec. Betsy DeVos will reportedly visit a Mt. Pleasant middle school in September

Billionaire Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be visiting Mt. Pleasant's Laing Middle School on Sept. 11. At least one local activist group is already planning a protest for her visit. Source: P&C

If you're flying on JetBlue out of Charleston, you'll pay an extra $5 to check each bag after a hike in fees. Source: P&C



MUSC and Siemens have announced a ten-year technology partnership. They will be implementing "digital twin technology" in the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, which will allow doctors to create a digital replica of a patient to test treatment options on before administering them on the flesh and blood patient. Source: Charleston Business Journal

Two employees of a Spartanburg funeral home have been indicted for desecration of human remains after reports surfaced that they allegedly left a woman's body in an unrefrigerated room for nearly three years because her family owed them money. Source: AP, P&C

Will pay tribute to the life and legacy of my friend and colleague @SenJohnMcCain today in the Senate at 2:15 pm.



Watch Online: https://t.co/yLSf0FVCDx — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 28, 2018

Lindsey Graham will be addressing the Senate in honor of his friend, the late Senator John McCain. Take a look back at McCain's 2007 visit to the College of Charleston. Source: Twitter, City Paper



Charleston County will be mounting an aerial attack against the unofficial state bird, the mosquito. Charleston County Mosquito Control will be aerially inspecting and treating areas standing water for mosquitos starting today through Labor Day, Sept. 3. Source: WCIV