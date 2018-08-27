The Agenda: Chs. County second in the state for human trafficking cases, AG says; "Incredible" deep sea reef found off S.C. coast

click to enlarge House Oversight and Reform Committee

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson

According to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, Charleston County has the second highest number of human trafficking cases in the state. Greenville County has the most by far, with 49 percent of open cases. Source: Greenville News

S.C. is among the states where the Catholic Church is said to have paid alleged victims of sexual abuse, according to a new report that compiled more than $3.8 billion in lawsuits and claims since the 1980s. Source: CNN

NYT headline: "Prison Strike Organizers Aim to Improve Conditions and Pay"

An 85-mile deep sea coral reef was discovered 160 miles off Charleston's coast. The previously unknown feature is remarkable considering, "this is a huge feature," said Erik Cordes, the expedition's chief scientist to the Huffington Post, "it's incredible that it stayed hidden off the U.S. East Coast for so long." Source: Huffington Post

Hot cars have proven just as lethal as gunfire for South Carolina's police dogs in 2018. So far across the state, gunfire and being left in a hot car have both claimed the lives of K-9 officers. Source: AP



A panel will meet today to discuss the sale of palmetto roses and the recent issues surrounding the craft. Mayor John Tecklenburg will speak and the public will be given an opportunity to comment before the discussion of the Palmetto Artisan Program's path forward. Source: Live5 News