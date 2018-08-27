Meet the Gamecocks' new home turf, courtesy of Beyonce and Jay-Z

Only a sliver remains!! Are you ready for some Gamecock Football? pic.twitter.com/BqwNlZMSCI — Ray Tanner (@RayTannerSC) August 26, 2018

Like a baby pool left on a perfectly manicured lawn in the middle of the hot summer, after Beyonce and Jay-Z performed at Williams-Brice Stadium last week, that yard was pretty much ruined. So, the University of South Carolina has gotten itself whole new playing field. Installed over the weekend, the field is expected to be ready for the Gamecocks football season opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1.

To prepare for Jay and Bey's arrival, it took a week to set up the massive stage used for the performance. In an attempt to protect the field, hard plastic was used as a floor to cover the turf, however, the floor was removed only to find that the grass had died. Concert promoters footing the bill to replace the dead grass with 90,000 square feet of fresh, green Bermuda sod.

When Williams-Brice was picked as a stop for the tour in February 2017, they apparently started planning for the possibility of a quick refresh of the field. Clark Cox, USC's assistant athletics director in charge of turf and landscaping services, told the AP, "You can see chunks come up on any field," Cox said. "The idea with this sod is you can literally play on it right away. We could play a football game this afternoon if we wanted to."

So, sit back and enjoy the latest in modern landscaping technology and the USC crew at work in these timelapses.