The Agenda: Harris Teeter parent co. ditching plastic bags; CofC sued by student group

Harris Teeter's parent company, Kroger, is phasing out single-use plastic bags. If you forget your reusable bags, the phase-out won't be complete until 2025. Source: NPR
A student group has sued the College of Charleston, alleging censorship and discrimination. Members of the South Carolina Politics Club claim that the College refused to recognize the group, claiming they are too similar to other student groups. Only recognized groups can reserve space for meetings, invite speakers, or access funds. The school reportedly told the students they must change their views or assimilate into an existing group to be recognized. Source: The State
"[Conserving the Lowcountry's natural charm and ecosystem is] a sentiment shared by many of the wealthiest homeowners on the sea islands of Georgia and South Carolina, where the wild, dreamy landscape of the Low Country is often what draws [rich and famous] buyers." Source: the Wall Street Journal
No one knows what the future holds for Folly Beach's skate park. Since closing the park late last year, neither city officials nor residents are sure what to do next. An advisory group gave them three options: replace the park at its current location, moving it to city-owned land, or not replace the park at all. Bummer. Source: P&C
A former Summerville police lieutenant was arrested for embezzling money between 2012-2013. James Michael Bateman Sr., 52, is charged with reach of trust with fraudulent intent involving $2,000 or less. SLED claims he deposited two checks from the police department's Cadet Post bank account into his own account. Cadet Post is a joint program with Boy Scouts of America. Source: P&C