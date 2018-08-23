The Agenda: Pig on the big highway moved to safety; Citadel employee accused of criminal sexual conduct with former cadet

click to enlarge
Charleston Animal Society Facebook
A pig caused havoc on I-26 Thursday morning, but was safely whisked to Charleston Animal Society. They believe that the pig, now known as "Babe," fell off a truck on I-26 westbound near Aviation Avenue. Source: WCSC
Citadel employee has been arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a former cadet and supplying beer and wine to someone underage. Kenneth Gregory Boes, charged this week
, reportedly worked in a 'mentor' role with cadets. Citadel leaders tell the P&C
that he Boes has been transferred to an office role with no contact with cadets. Source: AP, P&C
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is promoting S.C. immunization week on the heels of the first confirmed case of measles in 20 years. Source: SC DHEC
Officials in the S.C. House want to use the $177 million budget surplus to build three nursing homes for veterans, replace 13,000 voting machines, renovate schools, and create a matching grant for volunteer fire departments to replace equipment. Lawmakers will decide what they will actually spend the money on when they return in January. Source: The State
P&C
headline: "Revitalization wanted but feared in North Charleston’s south end"