The Agenda: Pig on the big highway moved to safety; Citadel employee accused of criminal sexual conduct with former cadet

VIDEO: Check it out! There is indeed a giant pig on the interstate! This is on I-26 WB near the Aviation Ave. exit. Police are blocking some lanes as they work to get the pig off the interstate. Not something you see everyday!!! @Live5News @Live5Traffic #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/uvDuJN7f5v — Abbey O'Brien (@abbeyobrien) August 23, 2018

A pig caused havoc on I-26 Thursday morning, but was safely whisked to Charleston Animal Society. They believe that the pig, now known as "Babe," fell off a truck on I-26 westbound near Aviation Avenue. Source: WCSC

Citadel employee has been arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a former cadet and supplying beer and wine to someone underage. Kenneth Gregory Boes, charged this week , reportedly worked in a 'mentor' role with cadets. Citadel leaders tell the P&C that he Boes has been transferred to an office role with no contact with cadets. Source: AP, P&CThe S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is promoting S.C. immunization week on the heels of the first confirmed case of measles in 20 years. Source: SC DHEC



Officials in the S.C. House want to use the $177 million budget surplus to build three nursing homes for veterans, replace 13,000 voting machines, renovate schools, and create a matching grant for volunteer fire departments to replace equipment. Lawmakers will decide what they will actually spend the money on when they return in January. Source: The State



