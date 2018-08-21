The Agenda: Chs. County sees highest number of S.C. opioid deaths; Alligator attack kills HHI woman while walking dog

click to enlarge flickr user ccPixs.com

As the statewide total rises for the third year in a row, Charleston County had the most opioid deaths in the state last year. In total, 94 of the state's 748 opioid deaths in 2017 were in Charleston County. Source: P&C, AP



A 45-year old Hilton Head woman was killed Monday morning while walking her dog near a pond when an alligator grabbed the dog's leash, pulling her and her pet into the water. The nine-foot gator was later captured and euthanized. The deadly encounter was the first in S.C. since 2016. Source: Beaufort Gazette

For the first time in decades, the National Park Service has plans to map and review Charleston-area Civil War battlefields with the intent to see what preservation efforts are possible. The nine battlefields include Fort Sumter and Charleston Harbor. Source: AP

As if we didn't already know, the Washington Post is reporting that rising sea levels are already impacting residents.

After the Birds descended on the Holy City, the City is looking to ban the rental of motorized scooters in a new ordinance. Source: City Paper



It feels like yesterday, but today marks a year since the Lowcountry was plunged into darkness and flooded by tourists by the solar eclipse.