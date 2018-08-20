The Agenda: Charleston County has one of the lowest jobless rates in S.C.; Who's in charge at Santee Cooper?

click to enlarge
According to the state Department of Employment and Workforce, Charleston and Lexington counties are tied for the lowest jobless rate in the state at 2.9 percent. The state has a record 2.2 million people working. Source: AP
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is cracking down on drunk driving with their "Sober or Slammer" campaign through Labor Day. According to a new study
by home security company SafeWise, the state has the second highest number of drunk-driving fatalities per capita in the nation. Source: WJBF
Santee Cooper will be postponing its August board meeting due to leadership questions. Earlier this month, the state Senate sued Gov. McMaster after he tried to push through his pick for the Santee Cooper board chairman, Charlie Condon, while the legislature is not in session. Source: Post and Courier
Three Charleston-area apartment complexes have been purchased for $106 million by the Atlanta-based Carroll Organization. Springhouse on St. Ives Road, Cooper's Point in North Charleston, and Hibben Ferry in Mount Pleasant will all undergo name and management changes. Source: Post and Courier