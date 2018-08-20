After Bird's surprise launch, Charleston considering one year ban and study of scooters as a transportation option

click to enlarge
Charleston is considering a new ordinance regulating motorized scooters on the peninsula after the drama with Bird's surprise launch
earlier this month.
The proposed rules would to ban "motor scooters" from public roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and athletic facilities.
City Council plans to consider the proposed ordinance their at a meeting
Tuesday evening in City Hall after the city's Traffic and Transportation Committee discusses it earlier in the day.
The ordinance specifies that it will be unlawful to rent or offer a motor scooter for use on a public right-of-way. It also adds the proviso that, if operated on private property, the device must not be used in a reckless manner.
Right now, city ordinance deems operation of "roller skates, in-line skates, toy scooters, coasters and motorized toy vehicles" in public areas downtown. The city's legal department say the new rules would apply citywide and gives the city authority to remove unattended scooters from public rights-of-way. The law would exempt riders who own their own scooters.
California-based transportation startup Bird dropped dozens of scooters in Charleston and Mt. Pleasant earlier this month, prompting both cities to take steps to have them removed. Bird allows pretty much anyone to pay a small fee and rent their scooters using their smartphone app, ideal for short trips across urban areas. Between trips, the app instructs users to park the scooters out of the way on public sidewalks, but I'll let you guess how often that works out perfectly.
Confiscated scooters may be held for up to 24 hours and would cost owners $45 for removal and storage.
If the ordinance passes, it will effectively ban motorized scooter rentals for a year while the city conducts a survey on their utility as a mode of transportation.