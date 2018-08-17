Friday, August 17, 2018

The Agenda: Secessionists worried over "half-assed" flag display; McMaster urges patience on Trump tariffs

Environmental group gets a win in fight over waterway protections

The Confederate flag that last flew outside the state capitol will be memorialized in a state Confederate museum exhibit, but is not providing any state funding to build an exhibit. State 'secessionist party' leaders warn against a "half-assed" attempt at displaying the banner. Source: The State

Gov. Henry McMaster, an early Trump supporter, to AP on proposed Trump tariffs: "I would say to those who are concerned: there is concern. It’s legitimate concern ... But let’s be patient, and let’s provide as many facts as we can and fashion what we think is the right result."


Yesterday, U.S. senators confirmed U.S. District Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum, Jr. and U.S. Attorney's Office Deputy Chief Jay Richardson to fill seats on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in S.C. Richardson successfully prosecuted Dylann Roof in 2017. Source: New York Times, The State

The Charleston County Council has rejected a proposed plan to redevelop the former Charleston Naval Hospital. The proposed plan would have cost $66 million in addition to $35 million that local taxpayers have already put into the project. Source: Post and Courier

Charleston's U.S. District Judge David Norton has ruled in favor of environmental groups against the Trump administration, finding that they did not properly seek public input when it suspended protections against waterway pollution. Source: U.S. News

If you want to combine the party and the after-party, Waffle House has added a food truck to their usual staples. It's exclusively for private events, so you'll still have to go to your neighborhood Waffle House for your fix, which is half the fun. Source: The State

