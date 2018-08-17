Going to see Jay and Bey in Columbia? We can help you plan your trip.

Stops on the way

As Beysus and her husband prepare to descend upon South Carolina for OTR II, hordes of clueless Lowcountry dwellers will be making their way two hours northwest for what Rolling Stone called "a sequel to Beychella ."With schools closing early as throngs out-of-towners navigate the streets near USC's Williams-Brice Stadium, a venue more accustomed to returning Gamecocks fans than the Beyhive, you're going to want to be prepared for this holy pilgrimage. So we've put together a guide to help you get there, get in, and enjoy the show.

You'll mostly just be licking tar until you hit I-77 and Bluff Road or Shop Road, the two likeliest exits for the stadium. We don't think you'll need to do too much stopping along the way, but in case you do, there are two rest areas along I-26 westbound near Orangeburg and Gaston.

A brief detour into Bowman leads you to the UFO Welcome Center, a tourist attraction that was the subject of a 2001 Daily Show segment and a Vice mini-doc.



Just 15 miles from the stadium is Congaree, South Carolina's only national park. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to enter.



Parking

Venue Deets

Where to eat and drink while you're there

For the show, the Williams-Brice Stadium is enforcing a clear-bag policy . Small clutch bags will be allowed, as well as clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".Backpacks, purses, fanny packs, and camera bags will not be allowed. Outside food and drink will also not be allowed, including unopened water bottles. Other prohibited items include cups, umbrellas, strollers, and selfie sticks.Alcoholic beverages, flasks, and cups are included on the prohibited items list, but the stadium will be selling alcohol. If you need a cigarette after the show, you should know that USC is a tobacco-free campus, which extends to the venue.For more information on the venue's rules, click here

Five Points, a one-mile neighborhood next to the USC campus, is known for its nightlife and a handful of cheap dining option. The Vista, a 10-minute drive from the Williams-Brice Stadium, is a similar happening spot.



If you want local beer, the breweries River Rat, Conquest, Swamp Cabbage are all less than a 20-minute walk away from the stadium.



The newly-opened J's Corner restaurant and bar is also a short walk away. The original Big-T's Bar-B-Que in Gaston is also 10 minutes away from the park if you're feeling peckish. If you want to get a true Columbia dining experience, Lizard's Thicket has been a country cookin' staple for more than 40 years.

The Show

Post-Show

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with Chloe x Halle. Then DJ Khaled will be there, no doubt showing "fan love." (NOTE: DJ Khaled was showing Charleston fans love on Thursday night from the back of a pedicab.)Once DJ Khaled has done his thing, it will be the moment we have all been waiting for, Queen B. What a hard act to follow. But if anyone can bask in Beyonce's glow, Jay-Z is the man for the job.If you're looking to ride out your Beyonce buzz, you're in luck. Head back down to Five Points to go apeshit or enjoy more of their night life. If you're looking for handheld fare, Pita Pit is around the corner and open until 2:30 a.m. But just a half mile away from the stadium, you can enjoy your ringing ears at Waffle House for a Kanye approved post-show snack.

Double date at the Waffle House pic.twitter.com/c29b27HrRt — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2015

Special thanks to our friends Eva, Jordan, and Chris at Columbia'sfor their help. We'll see you at the show.