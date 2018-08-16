The Agenda: Priest named in Penn. sex abuse report spent time in Chs.; State floats online sales tax

click to enlarge Google Street View

At least one Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse in a Pennsylvania grand jury report spent time in Charleston. The Reverend Father Robert E. Spangenberg served at St. Patrick Catholic Church (134 St. Philip St.) from 1990 through 1992. Source: Post and Courier

The S.C. Department of Revenue has proposed rules for taxing online shopping starting October 1. The public has until Aug. 27 to weigh in on the changes. Source: Post and Courier

National Democrats have added 1st Congressional District candidate Joe Cunningham to their Red to Blue list, a list of candidates from historically Republican districts who they think can flip the district. Cunningham is up against Republican state Rep. Katie Arrington in November. Source: McClatchy

The Town of Mount Pleasant updated their smartphone app to give students the capability to send the police anonymous tips for everything from missing fire extinguishers and vandalism to bullying and threats of violence. Source: Town of Mount Pleasant

The City of Charleston is changing its mandatory tour guide licensing to a voluntary certification. Many established tour groups will still require their guides to take the test. Source: City Paper