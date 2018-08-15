Yes! I'm a Feminist celebrates CofC's Year of Women in Cistern Yard on Fri. Sept. 7

click to enlarge
Provided/ Yes! I'm a Feminist
The College of Charleston's Women and Gender Studies' program hosts the sixth annual Yes! I'm a Feminist celebration on Fri. Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., kicking off the College's Year of Women Celebration. CofC has dedicated the 2018-19 year to celebrating women as this year is the centennial of white women’s admission to CofC and 50 years since black women were first admitted. Throughout the year there will be events, discussions, presentations, and exhibitions focusing on the success of women in a wide variety of fields.
Yes! I'm a Feminist will feature festive drinks and desserts, live music from feminist DJ Lanatron and “progressive and active dialogue for all!” The event is free to attend — but guests are asked to consider donations in advance.

Jonathan Boncek
DJ Lanatron performs at this year's Yes! I'm a Feminist.
In the past, donations have gifted annual scholarships, expanded student and faculty research and civic leadership, and provided scholarships for students to attend conferences and learn from peers from diverse communities across the U.S. One of the scholarships funded by Yes! I'm a Feminist is the Alison Piepmeier Scholarship, an award given to a full-time Women and Gender Studies major or minor at CofC in memory of Piepmeier, who was both a professor at CofC and a regular columnist for the City Paper
. She passed away in 2016.
Each year, Yes! I'm a Feminist highlights the amazing work that CofC students are doing while connecting them to the community and showing how past donations have made it all possible. You can pre-register and make a donation online
